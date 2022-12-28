Register
Witnesses sought after Dunmurry collision

Police have launched an appeal for information following a road traffic collision in The Cutts area of Dunmurry this morning (Wednesday).

By Russell Keers
1 hour ago
Updated 28th Dec 2022, 1:20pm

The McKinstry Road was closed at its junction with The Cutts in Dunmurry for several hours after the collision, with members of the emergency services tasked to the scene.

Providing an update this afternoon, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision shortly after 9.35am on December 28, on the McKinstry Road, Dunmurry.“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. No serious injuries were reported and the road has now been cleared.“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 335 of 28/12/22.”

The road has reopened to traffic.

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson added: “An earlier collision on Mckinstry Road/The Cutts has now been cleared and the road has reopened.”