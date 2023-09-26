Witnesses sought after lorry sheds load on M2
Police are appealing for information following an incident on a section of the M2 motorway yesterday (Monday).
The incident occurred on the southbound carriageway at approximately 12.45pm between Sandyknowes and Greencastle heading towards Belfast.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “A lorry with a flatbed, or low loader body, shed debris and as a result the windscreen of a white Seat vehicle was smashed.
"Anyone who witnessed this or has dash cam footage which may assist is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 911 of 25/09/23.”