Witnesses sought after lorry sheds load on M2

Police are appealing for information following an incident on a section of the M2 motorway yesterday (Monday).
By The Newsroom
Published 26th Sep 2023, 10:01 BST
The incident occurred on the southbound carriageway at approximately 12.45pm between Sandyknowes and Greencastle heading towards Belfast.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A lorry with a flatbed, or low loader body, shed debris and as a result the windscreen of a white Seat vehicle was smashed.

"Anyone who witnessed this or has dash cam footage which may assist is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 911 of 25/09/23.”

