Officers took to social media yesterday (Wednesday) in a bid to trace any witnesses following the “injury” collision on May 3.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Roads Policing officers from Steeple are investigating a four-vehicle injury road traffic collision on the southbound carriageway of the M2 motorway between Collinbridge and Bellevue on Tuesday, May 3 at approximately 8.20pm.

“If you witnessed this, or have dashcam footage, please contact 101, quoting incident reference number 1861.”

M2 southbound. (Pic by Google).