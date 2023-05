Police have launched an appeal for information following a road traffic collision on the M2 motorway.

The incident occurred on May 4, but the appeal was only made public on May 30,

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police at Steeple are requesting witnesses/dash cam of a collision on the M2(N) Greencastle bend on May 4 at 2.40pm.

"The incident involved a green MAN military-type vehicle and an orange Renault Captur.

The incident occurred at the Greencastle bend on the M2. (Pic Google).