Police are investigating after “minor damage” was caused to a vehicle following an incident on the M2 motorway.

Commenting on May 22, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for information from anyone who witnessed a white van lose part of its load this afternoon (Wednesday) while on the M2 foreshore, city bound.

"This happened at around 3.45pm, resulting in another vehicle suffering minor damage.

