Witnesses sought after ‘minor damage’ caused to vehicle after van loses part of load on M2
Police are investigating after “minor damage” was caused to a vehicle following an incident on the M2 motorway.
Commenting on May 22, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for information from anyone who witnessed a white van lose part of its load this afternoon (Wednesday) while on the M2 foreshore, city bound.
"This happened at around 3.45pm, resulting in another vehicle suffering minor damage.
"If you’ve any information, or footage that might be of use to the investigation, contact police on 101, quoting 1297 of May 22.”