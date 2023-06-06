Police have launched an appeal for information following a road traffic collision in the Monkstown area of Newtownabbey yesterday (Monday).

The two-vehicle collision occurred at the junction of Monkstown Road and Cashel Drive and a number of closures were in place at the Monkstown Road's junctions with the Jordanstown Road and the Doagh Road.

One man was taken to hospital following the incident.

Appealing for information in a post on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page today (Tuesday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “On June 5 at around 12.40pm, there was a road traffic collision on the Monkstown Road, close to the junction with Cashel Drive.

"The collision involved a car and a motorcycle.

“If there are any witnesses who have not already provided their details to police, or if there are any witnesses who would have dash cam footage, please make contact with the investigating officer, Constable Vance, on 07917601605.