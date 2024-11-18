The incident occurred at the junction of Station Road Roundabout. (Pic: Google).

Police have launched an appeal for information following a road traffic collision in the Shore Road area of Newtownabbey.

Urging anyone with information to contact officers in a post on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page on November 17, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a collision that occurred on November 6 at approximately 9am on Shore Road, Newtownabbey at the junction of Station Road Roundabout.

“If you witnessed the collision, or have any dash cam footage, please contact 101, quoting police serial number 279 06/11/24.”