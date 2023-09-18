Detailing the incident on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a two-vehicle road traffic collision which occurred on the Mallusk Road, Glengormley at approximately 10.15 hours on Saturday, September 16.

“We are appealing for witnesses to this incident and would ask for any members of the public who have information regarding this collision to please contact 101, quoting serial reference #467 16/9/23.”