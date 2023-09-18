Witnesses sought after Newtownabbey RTC
Police in Newtownabbey have launhced an appeal for information following a weekend road traffic collision.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Detailing the incident on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a two-vehicle road traffic collision which occurred on the Mallusk Road, Glengormley at approximately 10.15 hours on Saturday, September 16.
“We are appealing for witnesses to this incident and would ask for any members of the public who have information regarding this collision to please contact 101, quoting serial reference #467 16/9/23.”