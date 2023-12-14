Woman (20) dies after Co Fermanagh collision
A 20-year-old female pedestrian has died after a collision on the Belfast Road in Lisbellaw, Co Fermanagh, which occurred around 5.50pm yesterday (Wednesday).
A 25-year-old man was arrested and remains in police custody at present.
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have captured dash-cam or other footage in the area at the time to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1600 13/12/23.
The Enniskillen Road in Lisbellaw has now fully reopened to traffic following the incident.