Woman (20) dies after Co Fermanagh collision

A 20-year-old female pedestrian has died after a collision on the Belfast Road in Lisbellaw, Co Fermanagh, which occurred around 5.50pm yesterday (Wednesday).
Published 14th Dec 2023, 08:50 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 09:39 GMT
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact them on 101. Photo National WorldPolice are appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact them on 101. Photo National World
A 25-year-old man was arrested and remains in police custody at present.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have captured dash-cam or other footage in the area at the time to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1600 13/12/23.

The Enniskillen Road in Lisbellaw has now fully reopened to traffic following the incident.

