Woman (40s) suffers 'serious' injuries in one-vehicle collision at Castlerock

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Jul 2024, 10:38 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2024, 15:30 BST
A woman in her 40s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a one-vehicle collision on the Mussenden Road, Castlerock, on Saturday (July 20) morning.

In an update on the incident, Sergeant Durkin said: “Shortly before 6:10am, it was reported that a silver Ford Focus was involved in the incident.

"A woman in her 40s, who was the driver of the vehicle, was taken to hospital for injuries that are believed to be serious at this time.

General view of the Mussenden Road, Castlerock. Photo: GoogleGeneral view of the Mussenden Road, Castlerock. Photo: Google
General view of the Mussenden Road, Castlerock. Photo: Google

“The Mussenden Road, which had been closed in both directions as police and emergency services attended the scene, has now reopened following the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident or who may have dashcam footage, to contact them on 10, quoting reference number 317 20/07/24.”

