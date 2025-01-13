Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman in her 80s was taken to hospital after a collision on the Doagh Road in Newtownabbey on Monday, January 13.

The collision between a car and a pedestrian was reported just before 6.15pm.

In an an appeal for witnesses following the incident, the PSNI said: “Officers attended, and the pedestrian, a woman aged in her 80s, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

"The road was closed for some time but has since reopened.

"Anyone with information, including dashcam footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1306 of 13/01/25."

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.