Woman (80s) taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' after collision on Newtownabbey's Doagh Road

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Jan 2025, 19:06 GMT
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 10:35 GMT
A woman in her 80s was taken to hospital after a collision on the Doagh Road in Newtownabbey on Monday, January 13.

The collision between a car and a pedestrian was reported just before 6.15pm.

In an an appeal for witnesses following the incident, the PSNI said: “Officers attended, and the pedestrian, a woman aged in her 80s, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses and can be contacted on 101 Photo: PacemakerPolice are appealing for witnesses and can be contacted on 101 Photo: Pacemaker
"The road was closed for some time but has since reopened.

"Anyone with information, including dashcam footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1306 of 13/01/25."

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

