Woman in ‘critical condition’ after Ballymena road traffic collision

A woman in her 20s is in a critical condition after a road traffic collision on the Lisnevenagh Road, Ballymena, yesterday (Friday).
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Dec 2023, 13:02 GMT
Updated 9th Dec 2023, 13:07 GMT
General view of the Lisnevenagh Road, Ballymena. Photo by: GoogleGeneral view of the Lisnevenagh Road, Ballymena. Photo by: Google
Police in Ballymena are appealing for information following the incident in which a man was also injured.

Sergeant Cochrane said: "We received a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision at around 12.15pm, involving a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a grey BMW 430D. Officers attended, alongside colleagues from NIFRS and NIAS, and two people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

"A woman, aged in her 20s, is in a critical condition and a man, aged in his 30s, also received injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“Our investigation is continuing and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Lisnevenagh Road area around the time of the collision and who has dash-cam footage, to contact us on 101, and quote reference number 701 of 08/12/23.”

