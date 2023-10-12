Register
Woman taken to hospital after Dunmurry collision

Police are currently “managing traffic” in the McKinstry Road area of Dunmurry following a collision this afternoon (Thursday).
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Oct 2023, 15:07 BST
In a statement issued to the Ulster Star, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “There was a two-vehicle collision at the junction of McKinstry Road and The Cutts at around 1pm this afternoon (October 12).

"One woman was taken to hospital as a precaution. The road isn’t closed, but police are managing traffic until the vehicles are recovered.”

There are no further details at this time.

