Loading...

Work to commence shortly on ‘badly damaged’ surface of Carrick’s A2 Larne Road

Road repairs are expected to be carried out in the coming weeks on the A2 Larne Road, Carrickfergus.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 10th June 2022, 9:25 am

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson MP has welcomed the scheme following an update from the Minister for Infrastructure.

Mr Wilson said: “I have received huge numbers of complaints from people who travel along the road every day and the potholes are getting deeper and more dangerous by the week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

“It seems that because of many openings by utilities and the sinkage of the infill which took place after the openings were made that the surface of the road has been badly damaged.

Traffic and travel.

“The work should commence within the next week or two and I am sure that it will be welcomed by the many constituents who have contacted me regarding this issue.”

Read More

Read More
£20m Choice Housing development to provide almost 150 new homes in Carrickfergus
Sammy WilsonWorkCarrickCarrickfergusEast Antrim