Work to commence shortly on ‘badly damaged’ surface of Carrick’s A2 Larne Road

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson MP has welcomed the scheme following an update from the Minister for Infrastructure.

Mr Wilson said: “I have received huge numbers of complaints from people who travel along the road every day and the potholes are getting deeper and more dangerous by the week.

“It seems that because of many openings by utilities and the sinkage of the infill which took place after the openings were made that the surface of the road has been badly damaged.

