Workers Party representative says it's imperative there are safety measures to protect bus passengers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mid Ulster Workers Party representative, Hugh Scullion, has called on Translink and other school bus operators to take measures to protect their passengers.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Following several tragic accidents in which school children have been injured or killed alighting from school buses it is imperative that safety measures are introduced,” said Mr Scullion.

He said the Workers Party is suggesting that buses carrying school children could be fitted with red front and rear lights operated by the bus driver and that other traffic would be obliged to stop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This simple action would allow children to safely alight and if necessary, go across the road, then the bus stop light can be turned off,” he said.

Workers Party representative Hugh Scullion | Supplied

Mr Scullion added that these stop lights are inexpensive and easily fitted and this system operates in several countries.

"The Workers Party is calling on the Minister for Infrastructure to urgently consider this system that can help avoid serious injuries and save children’s lives,” he said. “As more schools are amalgamated or closed. Traveling by school buses is becoming increasingly necessary, therefore it is important that every precaution is taken to ensure our children’s safety going and returning from school. This safety action should be prioritised by all those involved in delivering this service public and private providers and the Minister should be compelling them to do so.”

Mid Ulster Council recently supported a notice of motion calling for legislative steps to be taken to enhance road safety around school buses picking up or dropping off pupils.