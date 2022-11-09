Register
Works causing delays on Shore Road

Road users are advised to expect delays in the Shore Road area of Newtownabbey due to BT Opeanreach works in the region today (Wednesday, November 9).

By Russell Keers
Detailing the issue on the Traffic Watch Northern Ireland website, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said:”In Newtownabbey there are delays on the A2 Shore Road in Whiteabbey from Abbeyville Street to Dillions Avenue in the Carrickfergus-bound lanes.

"The delays are possible until around 4.30pm this afternoon. BT Openreach contractors are currently working here.”

Shore Road. (Pic by Google).
