Works for a new car park on Blaris Road in Lisburn get underway

Alderman Amanda Grehan, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon and Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Chief Executive David Burns

The car park will located by Blaris Drive and is being funded by the Department for Communities’ COVID-19 Recovery Revitalisation Programme.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: “I am pleased to have part funded this project under my Blue Green funding.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I hope that it will encourage people to leave their cars behind and choose active travel modes of transport by walking, wheeling or cycling into Lisburn City Centre along the Lagan Tow Path or enjoying the nearby Blaris greenway route towards the Maze Long Kesh area.

“I am delighted to support this project which will help to connect communities, improve our health and wellbeing and also tackle the climate crisis.”

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey stated: “My Department introduced the COVID-19 Recovery Revitalisation Programme to support the recovery of our towns and city centres post pandemic.

“I hope that funding initiatives such as this car park at Blaris Road will encourage people to use this facility to access Lisburn city centre and support our local businesses and ultimately to help keep our town and city centres thriving and prosperous.”

Alderman Amanda Grehan, Chair of LCCC’s Development Committee said: “The availability of car parking in the area will encourage visitors to park and walk or cycle into Lisburn City Centre.

“It will help to reduce traffic congestion in the city centre and service the recently developed Discover Waterways project which has seen the restoration of Navigation House and Stable Block on the Hillsborough Road.

“It will also provide parking for the adjoining Lagan Tow Path and the newly opened greenway route which connects this location to the Sprucefield Park & Ride and the Maze Long Kesh area.”

Philips Contracts has been appointed to construct the new car parking facilities that will include the infrastructure for Electric Vehicle (EV) charging points, two family parking spaces and two disabled parking spaces.