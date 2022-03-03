Works to start on £275k cycle-footway scheme in Newtownabbey

This improvement scheme, which extends a distance of approximately 580 metres along O’Neill Road, Newtownabbey from close to Church Road Roundabout to Carnmoney Hill, includes the installation of a new segregated cycle and footways totalling 1,160 metres on both sides of the road.

Announcing the scheme, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: “I am committed to creating more active travel opportunities and developing sustainable infrastructure projects which will make walking and cycling a safer and more attractive option for people getting around while at the same time helping to tackle the climate crisis.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am pleased that with this significant investment from my Department new segregated cycle and footways are being delivered by this scheme in Newtownabbey which will greatly enhance provision for cyclists and pedestrians in the area for many years to come.

Minister Mallon at the site of the new infrastructure in Newtownabbey.

“I would like to thank the public and local residents in advance for their cooperation and ask that they comply with all temporary traffic restrictions while these much needed works are completed.”

To facilitate the work the O’Neill Road temporary traffic management will be in place from the week commencing February 28 for a period of 12 weeks.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on favourable weather conditions. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and safety advice with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.