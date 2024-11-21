Yellow warning: extra caution urged due to icy roads in Northern Ireland

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Nov 2024, 08:24 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 08:48 GMT
Police are urging road users to exercise caution due to icy roads throughout Northern Ireland.

“Stopping distances increase greatly when weather conditions are poor, so slow down and leave a bigger gap between your vehicle and the vehicle in front,” said the PSNI.

With a further Met Office warning in place, Trafficwatch NI said: “Temperatures were forecast to fall below freezing and there is a risk of ice and snow on roads.

"A Met Office yellow warning of snow and ice for Northern Ireland remains is in place valid to 10.00 on Thursday 21 November 2024.

"Salting of roads on the scheduled network at risk has been undertaken overnight, road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.”

