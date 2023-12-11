Yellow warning for heavy rain across Northern Ireland
A yellow weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for Northern Ireland this evening (Monday).
The warning is in place from 9pm tonight until 7.00am on Tuesday.
The Met Office said a period of heavy rain may bring disruption to transport and infrastructure and to expect the following:
- Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer;
- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer;
- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely;
- Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely.