Yellow warning for heavy rain across Northern Ireland

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for Northern Ireland this evening (Monday).
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Dec 2023, 20:07 GMT
The warning is in place from 9pm on Monday until 7am on Tuesday. Photo: Met OfficeThe warning is in place from 9pm on Monday until 7am on Tuesday. Photo: Met Office
The warning is in place from 9pm tonight until 7.00am on Tuesday.

The Met Office said a period of heavy rain may bring disruption to transport and infrastructure and to expect the following:

  • Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer;
  • Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer;
  • Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely;
  • Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely.
