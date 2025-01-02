Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A further yellow weather warning for ice has been issued for many parts of Northern Ireland.

The warning is place from 5.00pm on Thursday (January 2) until 10.00am on Friday (January 3).

It covers counties Antrim, Armagh, Derry/Londonderry, Down and Tyrone.

According to the Met Office, scattered wintry showers will be replaced by a longer spell of rain and sleet for a time on Thursday night, particularly across western Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing. Photo: National World

It added: "As temperatures dip below freezing, this will lead to a risk of ice formation on untreated surfaces, especially inland.”

Members of the public are advised to expect the following:

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths;

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

A weather warning for ice was in place earlier on Thursday too.

Meanwhile, the Department for Infrastructure says salting of roads on the scheduled network is planned for Thursday afternoon and overnight Friday morning but road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.