A further weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland less than a week after Storm Éowyn caused extensive damage.

The yellow alert for icy conditions is in place for counties Antrim, Fermanagh, Derry/Londonderry and Tyrone from 10pm on Wednesday (January 29) until 10am on Thursday (January 30).

The Met Office advises: “Showers on Wednesday night will lead to a risk of icy patches. Showers will be wintry over high ground across Northern Ireland, and to lower levels across northern Scotland with a slight covering of snow possible in places, mainly above 200 metres.”

Salting of roads on the scheduled network is planned. Photo: Pacemaker

Members of the public are told to expect the following:

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths;

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

The Department for Infrastructure says with temperatures forecast to fall below freezing, there is a risk of ice on roads.

It added: “Salting of roads on the scheduled network is planned but road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.”

Meanwhile, the clean up operation in the wake of Friday’s (January 24) storm continues with thousands of customers still without power on Wednesday.