The Met Office has issued an updated yellow warning for snow and ice for Northern Ireland.

The warning is now place from 6.00pm on Tuesday, November 19, until 10.00am on Wednesday, November 20.

"Wintry showers and icy surfaces will lead to difficult travel conditions on Tuesday evening, overnight into Wednesday morning,” said the Met Office.

"Wintry showers will develop during Tuesday evening and continue overnight into Wednesday morning. Away from the north coast lying snow is possible, with 1 to 2cm in places and up to 5cm over higher ground. Ice will readily form on untreated surfaces.”

A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued by the Met Office. Photo: National World (archive)

It added that people should expect:

Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services;

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths;

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Meanwhile, Trafficwatch NI says salting of roads on the scheduled network is planned but road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.

Originally, a yellow warning had been place until 10.00am on Tuesday, November 19.