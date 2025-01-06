Yellow warning for snow and ice for the province with overnight gritting operation planned

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Jan 2025, 15:46 GMT
A yellow weather warning for snow and icy patches has been issued for Northern Ireland.

The warning, which is in place from 3pm on Monday (January 6) until 11am on Tuesday (January 7), may lead to some disruption to travel.

According to the Met Office, rain, sleet and snow showers will continue during Monday evening and night leading to a risk of icy stretches.

It added: “A slight covering of snow is possible in places, and perhaps up to 5 cm on hills in the north and west, especially the Sperrins.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for the province. Image: Met OfficeA yellow weather warning has been issued for the province. Image: Met Office
A yellow weather warning has been issued for the province. Image: Met Office

"Snow showers are expected to become more frequent across the north and west for a time this afternoon and evening.”

Members of the public are advised to expect the following:

  • Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services;
  • Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths;
  • Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Meanwhile, the Department for Infrastructure says salting of roads on the scheduled network is planned for Monday and overnight into Tuesday morning but “road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads”.

