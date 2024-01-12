Register
Yellow warning for snow and ice to hit Northern Ireland at start of new working week

The Met Office has issued a Yellow warning for snow and ice to impact the province from early on Monday (January 15).
Published 12th Jan 2024
The warning is in place from 3am until midnight on Monday with “showers, increasingly falling as snow, bringing some disruption to parts of Northern Ireland”.

The Met Office is advising to expect the following:

Winter is expected to bite on Monday. Image by Met OfficeWinter is expected to bite on Monday. Image by Met Office
  • Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services;
  • Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths;
  • Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.
