Yellow warning for snow and ice to hit Northern Ireland at start of new working week
The Met Office has issued a Yellow warning for snow and ice to impact the province from early on Monday (January 15).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The warning is in place from 3am until midnight on Monday with “showers, increasingly falling as snow, bringing some disruption to parts of Northern Ireland”.
The Met Office is advising to expect the following:
- Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services;
- Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths;
- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.