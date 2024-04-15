Yellow warning for strong winds in Northern Ireland
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds in Northern Ireland today (Monday, April 15).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
It is advising the winds may cause some disruption with the warning in place until 10pm.
The Met Office says to expect the following:
- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves;
- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely;
- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer;
- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible;
- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.