Yellow warning for strong winds in Northern Ireland

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds in Northern Ireland today (Monday, April 15).
By The Newsroom
Published 15th Apr 2024, 12:29 BST
It is advising the winds may cause some disruption with the warning in place until 10pm.

The Met Office says to expect the following:

The warning is in place until 10.00pm on April 15. Image: Met OfficeThe warning is in place until 10.00pm on April 15. Image: Met Office
  • It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves;
  • Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely;
  • Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer;
  • Some short term loss of power and other services is possible;
  • Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.
