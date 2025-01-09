Yellow weather warning issued for the province as cold snap continues into Friday

By The Newsroom
Published 9th Jan 2025, 12:32 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2025, 12:34 GMT
Northern Ireland residents are advised to brace themselves for further chilly conditions with the Met Office issuing another yellow weather warning for ice.

The warning is in place from 4.00pm on Thursday (January 9) until 10.00am on Friday (January 10) and conditions may lead to some icy patches and travel disruption.

The Met Office said: “Scattered wintry showers on Thursday evening will slowly fade overnight, leading to the risk of icy patches on untreated surfaces as temperatures fall below freezing.”

It added isolated snow accumulations of 2-4 cm will be possible.

The province's cold snap is continuing into Friday, according to the Met Office. Photo: National WorldThe province's cold snap is continuing into Friday, according to the Met Office. Photo: National World
The province's cold snap is continuing into Friday, according to the Met Office. Photo: National World

The warning will affect Counties Antrim, Down, Derry/Londonderry and Tyrone.

Members of the public are advised to expect the following:

  • Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths;
  • Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Meanwhile, the Department for Infrastructure says salting of roads on the scheduled network has taken place overnight (including school routes) but road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.

