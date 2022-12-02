The start of York Street train station’s transformation has officially got underway with the cutting of the first sod by Belfast Lord Mayor, Councillor Tina Black.

The ceremony marked the start of a two-year construction programme on the regeneration project that will see a £10million investment by the Department for Infrastructure in the redevelopment of the current train station facilities.

Speaking at the event today (Friday, December 2), the Lord Mayor said: “It’s fantastic to see work starting on the York Street station today. It’s going to make a major contribution to realising our Bolder Vision for Belfast - which is all about creating a greener, more people focused, more connected city centre where there’s much greater use of public transport and active travel options. This transport facility will offer a much more accessible, higher quality experience for people visiting, working and studying in Belfast.

“It’s great news for Belfast. When it’s completed in 2024, York Street Station will be another boost for the city’s regeneration, following the recent redevelopment of the Ulster University campus. This construction project is creating employment – and when finished, it will encourage even more people to choose to travel in a healthier, more sustainable way. Our congratulations to Translink.”

John Glass, Translink Director of Infrastructure & Project Delivery, said: “Today is a further milestone in our plans to enhance public transport for everyone. This new station, located in York Street will deliver modern, more accessible facilities for passengers with better links to walking and cycling, with more access to cycle parking and local cycle networks. Externally the area will also be transformed with high quality landscaping and a new public realm area.

"With connectivity also enhanced, this station will be a key gateway to access to the new Ulster University and the planned City Quays development and will be vital for the regeneration of the local area.

"We are delighted to see this project progress; making it easier for more people to choose public transport will help tackle the climate crisis, reduce congestion for better air quality, and ensure a healthier, smarter and more sustainable city for everyone,” he added.

Andrew Henry, Contracts Director for GRAHAM, said: “We’re excited to be getting underway with the construction of the redevelopment of York Street Station on behalf of Translink.

"It is a privilege to be delivering this iconic infrastructure which will provide much improved passenger facilities and significant capacity for future passenger number growth at the station.

"As a local business GRAHAM is proud to be serving the residents of Belfast by providing a modern and accessible redeveloped station for the city and we look forward to engaging with the community throughout the duration of the project. Translink continue to be key and valued customer and we are delighted to building upon our well-established relationship.”

GRAHAM has been appointed to deliver the project across a multi-phase programme.

Some enabling works is underway with works expected to complete late 2024. The current Yorkgate station facilities will remain operational during the construction of the new York Street station. For more details on the project, go to www.translink.co.uk/Yorkstreetstation

What will the new-look station be like?

The redevelopment will include: