A significant project funded by the Department for Infrastructure will see Yorkgate Train Station replaced with a brand new, modern facility.

Renamed York Street, the new facility will be an important gateway for north Belfast and for passengers from across Northern Ireland travelling to Ulster University, Sailortown, Cathedral Quarter, City Quays, Cityside, inner North Belfast and other nearby communities.

Passengers are being advised that to facilitate the transition to the new station, there will be a line closure on the bank holiday Monday, May 6, to enable removal of the old station and footbridge.

Artist's rendering of the new York Street station. Photo: Translink

During the line closure Translink is undertaking additional safety works to limit future line closures including tree removal at Lough Shore Park and embankment works at Whitehead.

Passengers are being advised to plan their journey in advance and allow extra time, as bus substitutions may operate at different times to the normal train timetable.

Further information is available on the website www.translink.co.uk, Translink Journey Planner, or by calling the Translink Contact Centre on 02890 666630.

Line closure and bus substitution arrangements on May 6 will be as follows:

The Larne Line will be closed entirely. Buses will operate from Lanyon Place station to Larne Town and Larne Harbour, calling at York Street, Carrickfergus and Whitehead. Other stations will be served at the nearest main road bus stops.

Bus substitutions will also operate from Lanyon Place station to Whitehead, calling at railway bus substitution stops (main roads).

The Derry-Londonderry Line will be closed between Belfast and Antrim. Bus substitutions will operate between Lanyon Place and Antrim. These will depart Lanyon Place 15 minutes before the usual train times and will connect with the train at Antrim. Buses from Antrim will depart 6 minutes after the trains arrival from Derry/Londonderry. Services between Antrim and Derry/Londonderry will operate as normal.

Shuttle services will operate between Mossley West and Antrim.

A shuttle service will also operate between Europa Bus Centre and Lanyon Place every 20 minutes.