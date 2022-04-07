Young Portadown man Lee Usher dies in Tyrone road collision

The collision involved a vehicle recovery lorry and a pedestrian, who has been named as Lee Usher.

Lee, who was aged 21 and from the Portadown area, died at the scene of the collision.

Sergeant Joanne Boyd said: "Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, received and responded to a report of a collision in the Tullywiggan Road area shortly before 3:45pm.

Lee Usher who died in a road collision at Cookstown on Wednesday.

"The collision occurred close to the junction with Bramble Lane. The road was closed for some time but has since reopened.

“Our enquiries are continuing and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision, or who saw Lee or the vehicle in the area around the time of the collision to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1165 of 06/04/22.

"We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam or other footage."