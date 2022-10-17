Mr Mohan, who played for the band ‘All Folk’d Up’, died following a crash on the Monaghan Road at Middletown last night.

Motorists are advised of a serious road traffic collision on the Monaghan Road, Middletown near Armagh.

In a statement the bankd said: “We are deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the death this morning of Barry Mohan, guitarist and talented musician with All Folk’d Up, in a road traffic collision last night.

"Barry was an integral part of the band’s success and brother of lead singer Pauric. His energy and enthusiasm was always evident on stage and will be sadly missed on the local music scene.

"We have worked with Barry over the last number of years, and it was apparent that his talent, his professionalism on and off stage, his love for music, and his drive and determination for the band was always there with a smile on his face.

"Barry was due to tour England this weekend with All Folk’d Up, but these four shows will now be cancelled.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to Pauric, his mother Marina, his daughter Céala Rose and fellow band members Ryan, Paddy and Szymon and his entire family circle.”

Keane’s Bar in New York said: “We were lucky enough to have All Folk’d Up spend a few days with us last month. Barry and Pauric dedicated and played a few songs in memory of our friend Jimmy Barrett who had just passed and now unfortunately we are grieving the passing of Barry.”

A death notice said Barry Mohan of Caledon Road, Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, died suddenly as a result of an accident. He is the beloved son of the late Declan RIP and Marina, brother of Pauric. Family home private please until further notice. Funeral arrangements later.

