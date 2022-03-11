Trust staff reach out to help those in need in war torn Ukraine

The South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust's Sarah Ruston, specialist forensic psychologist, and Ceara Clarke, a clinical psychologist, sprang into action and arranged a trust wide appeal for much needed items for the Ukrainian people

Donation drop off points were quickly set up across the four main hospital sites at Ulster, Ards, Downe and Lagan Valley.

Staff across the trust rose to the challenge and donations arrived in their crate loads.

Transport staff also volunteered to help and such was the volume of the donations, an additional lorry was required to bring all the donations to the drop off point in Belfast before their onward journey to those most in need at the Ukrainian border

Extra donation crates were needed due to the overwhelming generosity and kindness of trust staff.

One of the organisers in the trust Sarah Ruston said: “We are just so delighted but not surprised at the generosity of our staff.

“Everyone has been so upset by the harrowing stories and pictures emerging from Ukraine.

“This has been an incredible team effort and we are so happy to play our small part in the huge relief effort for Ukraine.”

Receiving the donations, Israel Eguaogie, founder and project services coordinator of iAssist-NI, said: “The collective donations from the South Eastern Trust staff for Ukrainian refugees signifies love to people who are in distress and a message of hope for a peaceful world.

“This is not about me or iAssist-NI, this is about us all, everyone united by love and a willingness to support the oppressed and needy.

“Thank you to all of the South Eastern Trust staff for their generosity.”