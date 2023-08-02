Register
Two cars involved in road traffic crash between Banbridge and Lurgan

Police are attended the scene of a ‘bad accident between Lurgan and Banbridge this afternoon.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 16:10 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 16:59 BST

It is understood the road traffic collision happened on the Huntly Road, Lenaderg. It is not known at this stage if anyone has been injured.

Sinn Fein Councillor Kevin Savage, who sits on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said: "There has been a bad accident on the Huntly Road, Lenaderg, near the old shop. Police are on scene.

"There could be delays and build up of traffic in and around there and the Lurgan Road. Hope all involved are OK. Best avoided if possible.”

PSNI Road closed.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police attended the scene of a two-vehicle damage-only road traffic collision in the Huntly Road area of Lenaderg today, Wednesday 2nd August, around 2.50pm.

"There are no reports of injury at this time,” said the spokesperson.

