It is understood the Moygannon Road between Donaghcloney and Banbridge is closed.

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said two appliances from Lurgan Fire Station attended the crash on the Belfast Road.

“Firefighters were called to a two vehicle road traffic collision this afternoon.

Moygannon Road, Donaghcloney, Co Down at the T junction with the Banbridge Road, Lurgan. Photo courtesy of Google.

“One casualty was out prior to the arrival of firefighters and a further two casualties were trapped in a car and rescued by Firefighters using cutting equipment and left in the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The incident was dealt with by 4.15pm.”

A PSNI spokesperson said; “Motorists are advised that the Banbridge Road in Waringstown is closed between its junctions with Hall Road and Ballylough Road following a road traffic collision.

“Please seek an alternative route for your journey.”

DUP Cllr Mark Baxter said the incident happened at the end of the Moygannon Road, Donaghcloney and the Banbridge Road.

“Roads will be closed as emergency services are on the scene,” said Cllr Baxter.

“I am trusting all are ok,” he said, adding it was best to avoid the area.

