Two teenagers die in Enagh Lough tragedy

Inspector Brogan said: “Police received a report shortly after 6.25pm yesterday, Monday 29th August, of a number of people in difficulty in the water. Officers attended along with colleagues from other emergency services.

“One male was taken from the water and transferred to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. A second male was located and recovered from the water after extensive searches by Foyle Search and Rescue and police divers. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“One other male was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening. Three other males were also at the scene, and while they have been left shocked, are not physically injured.

Northern Ireland's Air Ambulance was at the scene

“Enquiries are ongoing into this incident, but we believe, at this stage, that this was a tragic drowning incident. Our thoughts are with the families of those affected.”

As news of the tragedy spread, politicians and church leaders were among the first to offer their condolences.

Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan posted on Facebook: “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the tragedy that occurred at Enagh Lough this evening.

Hug your children tight tonight.”

St Eugene’s Cathedral commented: “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the tragedy that occurred at Enagh Lough this evening.