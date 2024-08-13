Two women taken to hospital, one with 'life threatening' injuries, after crash in Moorfields, Ballymena
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services were called to the scene of the two-vehicle collision involving a white Ford Transit and a white Volkswagen Polo at the Rathkeel Road shortly before 5.10pm.
A police spokesperson said: “Two women were taken to hospital for their injuries. One woman in her 50s remains in hospital with injuries described as life threatening, while one woman aged in her 60s remains in hospital in a stable condition.
"The Rathkeel Road, which was closed following the collision, was subsequently reopened.
"Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have dashcam footage available to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1065 13/08/24.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.