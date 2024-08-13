Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman is in hospital with ‘life threatening’ injuries following a road crash in Moorfields outside Ballymena on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the two-vehicle collision involving a white Ford Transit and a white Volkswagen Polo at the Rathkeel Road shortly before 5.10pm.

A police spokesperson said: “Two women were taken to hospital for their injuries. One woman in her 50s remains in hospital with injuries described as life threatening, while one woman aged in her 60s remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The Rathkeel Road, which was closed following the collision, was subsequently reopened.

"Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have dashcam footage available to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1065 13/08/24.”