Two women taken to hospital, one with 'life threatening' injuries, after crash in Moorfields, Ballymena

By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Aug 2024, 17:53 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2024, 10:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A woman is in hospital with ‘life threatening’ injuries following a road crash in Moorfields outside Ballymena on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the two-vehicle collision involving a white Ford Transit and a white Volkswagen Polo at the Rathkeel Road shortly before 5.10pm.

A police spokesperson said: “Two women were taken to hospital for their injuries. One woman in her 50s remains in hospital with injuries described as life threatening, while one woman aged in her 60s remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The Rathkeel Road, which was closed following the collision, was subsequently reopened.

"Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have dashcam footage available to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1065 13/08/24.”

Related topics:BallymenaEmergency services

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.