Thousands of passengers have had their flights cancelled today, as the UK’s largest airport is closed following a fire at a nearby electrical substation.

Because the substation, in Nestles Avenue, Hayes, supplies the airport, Heathrow will be shut until 11.59pm tonight “to maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues”.

Online flight tracking service Flightradar24 said more than 1,300 flights have been impacted by the closure - with hundreds of flights in the air when the closure was announced.

A fire in a transformer in Nestles Avenue, Hayes, west London, which means Heathrow will be closed all day on Friday, March 21 | London Fire Brigade

Flights being diverted to Gatwick, Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris and Ireland’s Shannon Airport, as well as airports in the United States and Canada.

The closure is impacting airports across the UK - with thousands of holidaymakers seeing their plans disrupted.

