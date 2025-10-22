ChatGPT users joke they will have to ‘use their brains’ amid ‘connection issues’ 📲

ChatGPT is ‘down’ for users.

Problems are being flagged on Downdetector.

But when did the issues begin?

One of the most popular apps in the world is ‘down’ for many users this afternoon. ChatGPT has become an integral part of life for many people but they may face issues using it currently.

Since it launched in 2022, the AI Chatbot has been downloaded by millions around the world. It is among the most used applications each and every day.

Users have taken to Downdetector to log problems with the app today (October 22). Here’s all you need to know:

Is ChatGPT down right now?

ChatGPT app on a smartphone. Photo: OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty Images | OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty Images

The mega-popular app is experiencing issues on Wednesday afternoon, at least according to users. Downdetector’s page for OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, is showing a spike in problems logged today (October 22).

The reports started to increase just before 3pm and appear to be on-going. People are being met with a ‘network connection lost’ message when trying to use the AI Chatbot currently.

Others have reported ‘glitching’ when trying to use it. Plenty have taken to social media to share that they are experiencing issues and asking if it is down for others.

The outage has led people to make the same joke about the outage. One person wrote: “ChatGPT is down and I have to actually think now.”

It comes after the AWS issue at the start of the week which brought much of the internet grinding to a halt on Monday (October 20). Find out what caused the issue here.