Items from blankets and bedding to toiletries and dried food are being urgently sought at drop off locations in Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey.

Larne

Thompsons Lighting, 3 Upper Main Street are seeking donations of labelled and bagged toiletries, clothes, and non-perishable food.

The Ukrainian flag flies during a special vigil at Belfast City Hall last week. Hundreds gathered to protest against the Russian military invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Kirth Ferris/Pacemaker Press

Larne Well-Being Hub, based at Moyle Medical Building, 14 Old Glenarm Road will be open for donations today (Monday, February 28) from 12-1.30pm, 2.45-5pm and 6.50-7.30pm; Tuesday, March 1 from 4.30pm to 5.30pm, and Thursday, March 3 from 4.30pm to 5.30pm.

"If anyone could volunteer help with transporting goods, please get in touch via PM," the Hub added.

Spar Viking Lodge, 174 Old Glenarm Road will be taking donations until Thursday, March 3 from 6am - midnight.

Other drop off points in the area include Larne High School ACE Centre, who can be contacted directly for further information.

East Antrim MLA John Stewart will be holding a collection point at his office on 95 Main Street until Thursday, March 3 (9:30am-5pm), and at Carrickfergus Cricket Club on Wednesday, March 2 from 6:30-8pm.

Carrickfergus

There will be collection points at The Courtyard, Scotch Quarter this week from March 1-3, 10am-4pm; those wishing to make donations can call into the Mulberry Bush or Javart.

Items can also be dropped off at Carrickfergus Child Contact Centre, 13 West Street until Thursday, March 3, 10am-4pm and at The Secret Bookshelf, The Courtyard until Thursday (9am-5pm).

Newtownabbey

Carnmoney Church, 258 Carnmoney Road is also one of the local locations assisting in aid efforts.

A social media post from the church read: "A charity connected to members of our church is sending coaches to collect refugees fleeing the crisis in Ukraine and find them safe spaces.

"They have an urgent need for blankets and sanitary products for the refugees and there is a large container being sent from Northern Ireland to Romania with these products very soon.

"Please contact Alan if you need any more information or collection of items - 07754 539835."

The StopCar Transport Ltd warehouse at Hydepark Commercial Centre, Mallusk is taking donations of essential items; call 07827096986 or 07403036255 for more information.

Items needed

A range of items are being requested at collection hubs, including:

- Blankets, bedclothes, towels, sleeping bags (clean)

- Dressings and bandages, factory packed

- Warm socks, underwear - male, female, child (new)

- Toiletries i.e. soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, antiseptic hand gels/sprays

- Toilet roll and paper towels, nappies, sanitary towels, wet wipes

- Paper plates, cups, single-use cutlery etc

- Ready to eat canned food (not requiring heating or further cooking)

- Dry food i.e. fruits, nuts, crackers, cereals, rice crackers

- Coffee, tea, salt, sugar

- Nappies, milk powder

- Bottled water, juices, and other beverages

- Pet food

- Medical supplies (bandages, pressure bands, pain pills, aspirin, wound disinfectants)

- Battery operated flashlights