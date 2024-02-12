Register
Ulster Uni student's a glass act

In an industry where experience is often seen as a prerequisite for success, 23-year-old Aidan Davis from Belfast is redefining expectations.
By David MurphyContributor
Published 12th Feb 2024, 15:11 GMT
Aidan's role as marketing and operations co-ordinator at My Window Cleaner Franchising Limited not only showcases his individual talent but also shines a light on the potential that young professionals from Northern Ireland bring to the national stage.

Balancing his final year at Ulster University with his position as marketing and operations co-ordinator, Aidan is demonstrating the profound impact young talent from Northern Ireland can have on the national franchise industry.

His educational journey from St Malachy's College and St Louise's Comprehensive College to this significant role underscores a narrative of ambition and innovation.

Aidan Davis with franchiseesAidan Davis with franchisees
Said Aidan: "I'm honoured to contribute to our franchisees' success and to be part of a company that values innovation and growth."

Under his guidance, My Window Cleaner has embraced cutting-edge marketing and operational strategies, facilitating notable growth and efficiency across its 24 branches.

Aidan's work is pivotal in developing hyper-localised marketing strategies, ensuring that franchisees' unique needs are met, thereby enhancing their market presence and operational success.

Karen Prewer, founder of My Window Cleaner, praised Davis's contributions: "Aidan has already made a huge impact... We’re incredibly excited to see what innovative ideas he brings throughout 2024 and beyond." This acknowledgment reflects the significant strides My Window Cleaner has made under Davis's influence, including being awarded the title of The Best Business to Consumer Franchise Brand of 2023.

Davis's story is not just one of personal achievement but a beacon for young professionals across Northern Ireland, showcasing the limitless potential when ambition is matched with opportunity.

