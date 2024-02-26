Update on Portadown fire incident report
Road users are advised the Timakeel area of Portadown has now fully reopened to traffic following an earlier report of a fire.
In response to the incident, police were assisting the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service with the evacuation of residential properties.
They had also asked the public avoid the area with motorists advised to seek an alternative route for their journey.