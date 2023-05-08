Register
Update: vehicle fire incident now cleared at Forestside Shopping Centre

Trafficwatch NI is advising an earlier incident following a report of a vehicle fire in the underground car park at Forestside Shopping Centre, Belfast, has now been cleared.

By The Newsroom
Published 8th May 2023, 17:21 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 18:00 BST

Motorists had been advised of some traffic disruption on the roads in the general vicinity while cars were being evacuated from the area.

In an update at 5.22pm on Monday, Trafficwatch NI said the incident is cleared.

