Updated Covid-19 vaccination clinics

This is part of a Northern Ireland-wide drive to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible.
Staff will be there and ready to vaccinate everyone over 12 years of age. First, second, third and booster doses will be available at all clinics.
Vaccinations are available for children aged 5 - 11 years old on specific dates listed below, booking is required for 5-11 year olds.
The vaccination clinics will take place at the following locations:
Ulster Hospital
Wednesday 8 June 2022, 2.00pm – 8.00pm – Ulster Hospital, Acute Services Block (12 years old and above).
Thursday 9 June 2022, 2.00pm – 8.00pm – Ulster Hospital, Acute Services Block (12 years old and above).
Friday 10 June 2022, 2.00pm – 8.00pm – Ulster Hospital, Acute Services Block (5 years old and above).
Saturday 11 June 2022, 10.00am – 4.00pm – Ulster Hospital, Acute Services Block (12 years old and above).
Sunday 12 June 2022, 10.00am – 4.00pm – Ulster Hospital, Acute Services Block (5 years old and above). Lisburn
Saturday 11 June 2022, 9.30am – 2.30pm – Lagan Valley Hospital, PCCC Building (12 years old and above).
Sunday 12 June 2022, 09.30am – 2.30pm – Lagan Valley Hospital, PCCC Building (5 years old and above). Downshire Hospital
Saturday 11 June 2022, 9.30am - 2.30pm, The Great Hall, Downshire Hospital, 53 Ardglass Road, Downpatrick, BT24 7NL (12 years old and above).
Sunday 12 June 2022, 9.30am - 2.30pm, The Great Hall, Downshire Hospital, 53 Ardglass Road, Downpatrick, BT24 7NL (5 years old and above).
Those attending for vaccination must bring photographic ID or proof of address and where possible a health and care number and proof of previous vaccination.