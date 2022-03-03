Gillian Gardiner, who owns the Potato Bar in Lurgan, is collecting all sorts of supplies for pets in Ukraine and those of refugees who have escaped the war.

Currently they are asking for dry dog food, tinned dog food, dry cat food, tinned cat food, all sizes of coats and jumpers, leads, collars and harnesses, blankets and soft bedding and treats (non perishable)

Gillian, whose cafe in Windsor Avenue is very pet-friendly, is delighted at the response so far. “People really do step up in a crisis,” she said.

Gillian Gardiner, of The Potato Bar in Lurgan, Co Armagh with just some of the donated products to help pets in Ukraine.

She has teamed up with Beechgrove Doggy Fun Park, Behaviour & Training Centre in Banbridge which is also a drop off point for PlayforStrays which is collecting donations for Ukrainian refugees.

They have secured lorry space to bring supplies to these refugees in Poland and Romania. They will be collecting for the next 14 days - the first lorry leaves in 7 days and the second in 14 days.

Beechgrove Doggy Fun Park is also a drop-off point, you can drop-off your donations with us Mon-Fri 12pm-5pm.

Call/Text Nikki on 07546124423 to arrange. Cash donations can be made here: https://playforstrays.org.uk/support-donate/

Just some of the products at The Potato Bar in Lurgan donated to help pets in Ukraine.

All funds raised over the next couple of weeks will be going towards items to fill these lorries.

