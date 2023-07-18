Urgent warning as traffic lights fail at complex road junction in Lurgan, Co Armagh
Motorists have been urged to drive with caution as the traffic lights fail at a complex road junction in Lurgan, Co Armagh.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 18th Jul 2023, 10:47 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 10:55 BST
The lights at the junction of Edward Street, Parkview Street and Francis Street are currently out.
One motorist said she had a ‘narrow escape’ while navigating through. Another said there were ‘a few near misses’ already this morning.
This is a complex set of lights on a very busy road network.
There are consistent problems with these traffic lights.