Urgent warning as traffic lights fail at complex road junction in Lurgan, Co Armagh

Motorists have been urged to drive with caution as the traffic lights fail at a complex road junction in Lurgan, Co Armagh.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 18th Jul 2023, 10:47 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 10:55 BST

The lights at the junction of Edward Street, Parkview Street and Francis Street are currently out.

One motorist said she had a ‘narrow escape’ while navigating through. Another said there were ‘a few near misses’ already this morning.

This is a complex set of lights on a very busy road network.

Traffic lights at the Francis Street, Edward Street junction in Lurgan have failed causing traffic chaos. Photo courtesy of Google.Traffic lights at the Francis Street, Edward Street junction in Lurgan have failed causing traffic chaos. Photo courtesy of Google.
Traffic lights at the Francis Street, Edward Street junction in Lurgan have failed causing traffic chaos. Photo courtesy of Google.

There are consistent problems with these traffic lights.