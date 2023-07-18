Motorists have been urged to drive with caution as the traffic lights fail at a complex road junction in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

The lights at the junction of Edward Street, Parkview Street and Francis Street are currently out.

One motorist said she had a ‘narrow escape’ while navigating through. Another said there were ‘a few near misses’ already this morning.

This is a complex set of lights on a very busy road network.

Traffic lights at the Francis Street, Edward Street junction in Lurgan have failed causing traffic chaos. Photo courtesy of Google.