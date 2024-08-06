Vehicle on M1 motorway damaged by falling camping stove
Police are urging anyone with information of a vehicle which shed a metal camping stove onto the M1 to come forward.
Road Policing officers from Mahon Road are investigating debris on the east-bound carriageway of the motorway at Junction 11 which caused damage to a vehicle on July 29 at around 9am.
Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 101 quoting the reference number CC381 of 29/07/24.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.