Police are urging anyone with information of a vehicle which shed a metal camping stove onto the M1 to come forward.

Road Policing officers from Mahon Road are investigating debris on the east-bound carriageway of the motorway at Junction 11 which caused damage to a vehicle on July 29 at around 9am.

Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 101 quoting the reference number CC381 of 29/07/24.