VIDEO: Dunluce Centre blaze being treated as arson

The police have issued an appeal for information following the incident.

Sergeant McCrystal said: “Shortly before 9.20pm yesterday, Monday 8th August, officers received and responded to a report of a fire at the Dunluce Centre at Sandhill Drive in the town.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene, and managed to extinguish the blaze, which has resulted in damage being caused to a soft play area inside the building. Fortunately, there no one was inside the premises at the time of the incident, and there were no reports of any injuries.

The Dunluce Centre the morning after the blaze

“It’s believed at this stage that the fire was started after access was gained to the building via a vent on the lower ground floor. Our enquiries into this incident, which we are treating as arson, are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information which could assist us, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, to contact 101, and quote reference number 2014 of 08/08/22.”