This was the unexpected moment that traffic came to a standstill when a reindeer wandered onto a country road in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers were left stunned when they were brought to a halt last week - after a reindeer wandered onto a quiet country road.

The animal was spotted crossing the road near O’Briensbridge, County Clare, Ireland, on the afternoon of October 1, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosana Santos da Silva, 45, said she was driving with her daughter, Emanuele, 25, when the animal appeared.

Reindeer wandered in front of my car

Motorists were forced to stop after the reindeer wandered out of the forest and into the middle of the road.

Rosana, originally from Brazil, said: "The reindeer came out of the forest, right in front of my car.

Watch the moment a reindeer brought traffic to a standstill on country road | swns

"Luckily, I was driving slowly. It seemed scared of the cars and was looking for a way out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Locals say it’s ‘reindeer season’

"That’s when I stopped the car and turned on the hazard lights, and the other cars coming from the opposite direction did the same.

"I was terrified it would jump into my car until it found a way back into the forest.”

The encounter lasted about a minute before the animal disappeared safely among the trees again.

Rosana added: "For the locals, they said it’s reindeer season, but for me, it was the first time!"