Visitors welcomed to college campuses' final Open Days before new site opens

Northern Regional College welcomed prospective students and their parents/guardians to both the Beresford Avenue campus in Coleraine and Ballymoney campus for the final time during the College’s annual ‘Open Days’.
By Michelle BellinghamContributor
Published 19th Feb 2024, 12:35 GMT
Both sites are to close later this year ,paving the way for the opening of the College’s new Causeway Campus in Coleraine in August.

From September 2024, courses previously offered at both Ballymoney and Coleraine will be available at the Causeway Campus.

The College’s experienced curriculum staff were available during Open Days, giving visitors an opportunity to discuss course options and learn about the excellent facilities at the new campus.

Aislinn Scanlon and Tom Woodrow pictured at Northern Regional College’s Open Day in Ballymoney.Aislinn Scanlon and Tom Woodrow pictured at Northern Regional College’s Open Day in Ballymoney.
Visitors also had a chance to speak to current students and student services staff were on hand to advise about financial and other support available for students.

Applications are now open for 2024/25 academic year. For further information visit www.nrc.ac.uk

