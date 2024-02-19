Visitors welcomed to college campuses' final Open Days before new site opens
Both sites are to close later this year ,paving the way for the opening of the College’s new Causeway Campus in Coleraine in August.
From September 2024, courses previously offered at both Ballymoney and Coleraine will be available at the Causeway Campus.
The College’s experienced curriculum staff were available during Open Days, giving visitors an opportunity to discuss course options and learn about the excellent facilities at the new campus.
Visitors also had a chance to speak to current students and student services staff were on hand to advise about financial and other support available for students.
Applications are now open for 2024/25 academic year. For further information visit www.nrc.ac.uk