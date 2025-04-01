Warrenpoint Town hit two goals and keep a clean sheet as they increase their lead at the top

Warrenpoint Captain Jim O'Hanlon congratulates Michael Leddy after his second goal on Saturday. BM11

Playr-Fit ​Premier Intermediate League: Warrenpoint Town 2 Knockbreda 0

Saturday was a good day at the office for Warrenpoint Town who moved three points clear at the top of the ​Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League table with a game in hand over nearest rivals Dollingstown. who lost to Banbridge Town.

Michael Leddy scored in each half as ‘Point hit two goals without reply past Knockbreda at Milltown following another fantastic team effort from Gary Boyle’s men.

Leddy opened the scoring on 14 minutes after Diarmuid O'Hanlon set him up superbly with a pin-point pass leading to the prolific Point striker driving a bullet into the corner of the net.

Point striker Declan Loye battles for possession with Knockbreda's Bobby Higgins on Saturday at Milltown.

The game remained 1-0 at the break but Warrenpoint weren’t long doubling their advantage after the restart.

Seven minutes into the second half Rory Powell drove forward with the ball at his feet and found Declan Loye in space.

Loye spotted the better-placed Leddy and delivered another perfect pass for Leddy to finish sweetly to the net.

Knockbreda had no answer at Milltown, so those two goals were more than enough for Warrenpoint to claim another three points and Leddy, who also scored twice in their last fixture against Ballymacash a couple of weeks earlier – was fittingly named the club supporters Man of the Match.

Man of the match and double goal scorer Michael Leddy skips past a challenge from Knockbreda defender Cormac Lawlor at Milltown on Saturday Pictures: Brendan Monaghan

The games are coming thick and fast now for Warrenpoint who play Dergview tonight (Tuesday) in a rearranged away fixture at Darragh Park and they travel to Knockramer Park to take on Oxford Sunnyside on Saturday as the league reaches the business end.

In fact, the Point only have one home game left when they play Portstewart in Milltown on April 19 in their penultimate PIL fixture but before that they are away to Coagh United and Rathfriland Rangers and the last league game is against Banbridge Town at Crystal Park.

MATCH STATS Warrenpoint Town: Daniel Devine, Callan Farley, Christopher Crane, Matthew Lynch (Matthew Robinson 79), Jim O'Hanlon, Rory Powell (Stuart Hutchinson 67), Diarmuid O'Hanlon (Reece Doyle 79), Shane Haughey, Sean O'Hare, Declan Loye (Eoghan Byrne 60), Michael Leddy (Ben Walker 79)

Subs not used: Declan Murphy, Conall Murray

Warrenpoint's Jim O'Hanlon finds a gap in the Knockbreda defence at Milltown.

Knockbreda: Ryan Dalzell, Cormac Lawlor (William Duncan, 82), Callum McVeigh (Devon Morgan, 82), Ross Murphy, Peter McDermott (Ruairi Wright 66) Ashton McDermott, Marcus Murphy, Ethan Irwin (Curtis Kenny 60), Bobby Higgins, Louis Blackstock, Ben Stevenson

Subs not used: Owen James

Referee: Richard Stewart